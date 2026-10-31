Netflix renews 'Haunted Hotel' for Season 3
What's the story
Netflix has renewed its animated series Haunted Hotel for a third season. The show, from Rick & Morty writer Matt Roller, revolves around a single mother managing the world's most haunted hotel while raising her two children. The series features several supernatural guests and characters like her ghost brother and a demon trapped in a young boy's body.
Creator's statement
Roller promises 'biggest, funniest, scariest' stories in Season 3
Roller expressed his excitement about the show's renewal, saying, "I'm so excited to invite viewers back to the Undervale."
He promised that Season 3 would feature "the biggest, funniest, scariest, saddest and 'Abaddoniest' stories we've ever told." He added that he couldn't wait for everyone to see them.
The third season is scheduled for a 2027 release with a voice cast including Will Forte and Eliza Coupe.
Series success
Viewership numbers so far
The second season of Haunted Hotel premiered earlier this month and made it to the Global English TV Top 10 list.
The first season, which was released in September 2025, has reportedly been viewed over 15 million times.
The adult animated comedy is executive produced by Roller, Chris McKenna, Steve Levy, and Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty).