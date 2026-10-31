Netflix renews 'Haunted Hotel' for Season 3

Roller expressed his excitement about the show's renewal, saying, "I'm so excited to invite viewers back to the Undervale."

He promised that Season 3 would feature "the biggest, funniest, scariest, saddest and 'Abaddoniest' stories we've ever told." He added that he couldn't wait for everyone to see them.

The third season is scheduled for a 2027 release with a voice cast including Will Forte and Eliza Coupe.