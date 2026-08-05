'Monster' S04: First-look, plot, premiere date of Netflix show
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first look and release date for the fourth season of its Emmy-winning anthology series, Monster. The upcoming season will feature Ella Beatty (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You) as Lizzie Borden, the first female "monster" in the show. The story revolves around Borden, who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. All eight episodes premiere on September 17.
Cast details
Cast and logline of 'Monster' S04
The fourth season of Monster also stars Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan, Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden, and Charlie Hunnam as Andrew Borden.
The official logline for the season reads, "When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power and revenge."
Actor's perspective
Beatty on why Borden's story is still relevant
Beatty expressed her excitement about playing Borden, telling Tudum, "I am so excited for viewers to experience our exploration of Lizzie Borden's story and the questions that her life animates to this day."
"This season gives us our first female Monster and delves into female rage and repression which I've found to feel strikingly relevant."
Previous seasons of Monster featured Evan Peters (as Jeffrey Dahmer), Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Erik and Lyle Menendez), and Hunnam as Ed Gein.