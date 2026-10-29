'Pride and Prejudice' trailer: Meet new Mr. Darcy, Elizabeth Bennet
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming limited series, Pride and Prejudice. The six-part series, based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel, will feature Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. The story follows their tumultuous relationship against the backdrop of 19th-century England's social hierarchy. Dolly Alderton, known for Everything I Know About Love, has adapted the screenplay for this series directed by Euros Lyn.
Cast details
Meet the talented ensemble cast of the series
The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast.
Olivia Colman plays Mrs. Bennet, while Rufus Sewell portrays Mr. Bennet.
Other notable cast members include Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
“It is a truth universally acknowledged…”— Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2026
star in Pride and Prejudice, a series by Dolly Alderton. Premieres December 3. pic.twitter.com/TQiuNf13hb
Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden
Adaptation approach
Alderton brings a fresh take on an Austen classic
Alderton has taken on the challenge of adapting Austen for a contemporary audience in this new series.
She has penned all six episodes, while Lyn serves as both director and executive producer.
Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix's The Crown, is making her producing debut with this project.
The Pride and Prejudice series will premiere on Netflix on December 3.