'The Royals': 'Darlings' fame Jasmeet K Reen to direct S02

The second season of Netflix India's hit series, The Royals , is set to undergo a significant creative shift with the appointment of Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen as its new director. Variety India reported that she will take over from Nupur Asthana, who directed the first season alongside Priyanka Ghose. This change comes amid reports that Bhumi Pednekkar won't return for the upcoming season.

Director change Reasons behind Asthana's exit and ongoing pre-production Asthana's exit from The Royals is reportedly due to her prior commitments, as she is currently directing another Netflix series under Ektaa Kapoor's banner. Meanwhile, Ghose is expected to remain associated with the project. Pre-production for The Royals Season 2 is already underway, with filming slated to begin in July 2026.

Narrative evolution Shift in narrative style prompts change in lead actor The creative overhaul of The Royals has also led to Pednekkar's exit, as the show's narrative is shifting from a light-hearted romantic comedy to a more realistic family drama. This change in direction has reportedly influenced the makers' decision to appoint Reen, given her reputation for nuanced storytelling. Reen made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed black comedy Darlings (2022), featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma.

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