Netflix says it added more than $325B to global economy
Netflix just shared that it's added more than $325 billion to the global economy over the past decade.
Expanding into more than 190 countries, the company has invested more than $35 billion in content, created more than 425,000 production jobs, and engaged over 700,000 extras and day workers worldwide.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos says local productions in over 50 countries are helping both businesses and communities grow.
Netflix launches 'The Netflix Effect' site
Netflix launched "The Netflix Effect," an interactive site that breaks down its economic and cultural impact.
Projects like India's Heeramandi (which hired hundreds of craftsmen) and Stranger Things (which generated $1.4 billion in the US alone) are spotlighted.
Non-English shows now make up over one-third of viewing on Netflix, sparking interest in new languages and cultures, like more people learning Korean thanks to K-pop Demon Hunters.