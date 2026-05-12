Netflix says it added more than $325B to global economy Entertainment May 12, 2026

Netflix just shared that it's added more than $325 billion to the global economy over the past decade.

Expanding into more than 190 countries, the company has invested more than $35 billion in content, created more than 425,000 production jobs, and engaged over 700,000 extras and day workers worldwide.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos says local productions in over 50 countries are helping both businesses and communities grow.