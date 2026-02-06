Netflix sci-fi thriller 'War Machine' gets release date
Entertainment
Heads up, sci-fi fans: "War Machine," a thriller about US Army Rangers facing off against a wild alien threat during their final selection, lands on Netflix March 6, 2026.
Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film stars Alan Ritchson, with Dennis Quaid and a solid supporting cast.
'War Machine's release details
No need to hit the theaters—"War Machine" is skipping cinemas and going straight to Netflix for a global release.
Just make sure your subscription's active when March rolls around!