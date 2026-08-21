Jessica Simpson locks in Netflix documentary

Simpson first gained fame in the early 2000s alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Mandy Moore.

Apart from her music career, she also starred in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with then-husband Nick Lachey for three seasons from 2003-2005.

She later launched a billion-dollar fashion brand and authored a New York Times bestselling memoir titled Open Book.

Last year, she made a comeback to original music after a 15-year hiatus with the EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1 & Part 2.