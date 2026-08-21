Jessica Simpson locks in Netflix documentary
What's the story
Streaming giant Netflix has acquired a new documentary feature on singer and entrepreneur Jessica Simpson, reported Variety. The film will be helmed by Joe Pearlman, known for his work on Robbie Williams's documentary. It will provide an in-depth look into Simpson's life and career, which includes selling over 20 million records and starring in one of the first celebrity reality shows with MTV's Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.
Career overview
Simpson's career highlights
Simpson first gained fame in the early 2000s alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Mandy Moore.
Apart from her music career, she also starred in Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with then-husband Nick Lachey for three seasons from 2003-2005.
She later launched a billion-dollar fashion brand and authored a New York Times bestselling memoir titled Open Book.
Last year, she made a comeback to original music after a 15-year hiatus with the EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1 & Part 2.
Director's profile
Director's previous work
Pearlman, the director of the upcoming documentary on Simpson, is a BAFTA-, Emmy-, and Grammy-nominated filmmaker.
He has previously directed hit documentaries such as Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
Earlier this month, he released Mourinho, a three-part documentary on famous football manager and former player Jose Mourinho for Netflix.
Production details
Producers and executive producers of the film
Van Toffler, who oversaw Newlyweds as head of MTV Networks, will be a producer on the upcoming documentary.
His company Gunpowder & Sky is also producing the film.
Other executive producers include Barry Barclay, Floris Bauer, Joanna Zwickel, Joe Pearlman, and Jonathan Silberberg.