Netflix series shows Taiwanese flag, faces wrath of Chinese viewers

Entertainment

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on May 23, 2021, 10:13 pm
Why are Chinese viewers calling for boycott of 'Girl From Nowhere'?

Popular Thai drama Girl from Nowhere, a series distributed by Netflix, has been facing backlash from Chinese viewers online. They're now calling for the boycott of the show after it displayed flags of Taiwan and Hong Kong on its Facebook page. To note, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) claims Taiwan and Hong Kong, where it is stifling pro-democracy activism, as its own territories.

Information

What was the Facebook post all about?

A promotional poster by the show's FB page thanked viewers as it ranked No.1 on Netflix in several Asian countries. It placed flags of countries with the highest viewership with a "thank you" written in the place's language alongside. That's where Taiwan and Hong Kong flags were included. Chinese netizens highlighted Hong Kong and Taiwan shouldn't be considered separate countries, as they belong to China.

All you need to know about 'Girl From Nowhere'

Girl From Nowhere is a Thai series that focuses on Nanno, a charismatic girl who moves to multiple schools to uncover truths about students, teachers, and other authoritative figures. Her fight against institutionalized oppression struck a chord with many viewers. The two-series show was widely praised, including on media review platforms in China. However, the ratings have taken a hit after the controversial post.

Social media users claimed the post was 'splitting China'

The series faced severe backlash on Sina Weibo. One user said, "Does China need to say thank you for this? Bah! This is a blatant split!" "Nanno I like you a lot, but sorry, you crossed my line. Goodbye," another user said, referring to the main character. "Think clearly about what kind of country China is before getting benefits from us," said another user.

China's relation with Taiwan and Hong Kong remain tense

To note, CCP has threatened Taiwan with invasion if it declares formal independence. This year, China showed dominance over the island nation by flying fighter jets and bombers near it. Meanwhile, the ruling party has been shutting down all voices that clamor for pro-democracy in Hong Kong. The protests, which began in 2019, saw many activists, including business tycoon Jimmy Lai, sentenced to prison.

