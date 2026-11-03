Netflix starts filming 'The Royals's season 2 with Khatter, Aman
Entertainment
Netflix just kicked off filming for The Royals Season two, bringing back favorites like Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, and Kavya Trehan.
Directors Nitya Mehra and Tanuj Chopra will direct the new season, with the new season set to dive into royal rivalries at Morpur Palace.
'The Royals' adds fresh palace faces
Season two picks up right where things left off, promising more twists in power struggles and family drama.
Expect fresh faces shaking up the palace dynamics.
After the first season's global success (thanks to its unique spin on Indian royalty and strong performances), fans have plenty to look forward to as the story continues.