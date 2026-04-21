Netflix teases 'Wednesday' Season 3 with Ortega set in Paris Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Netflix just shared a sneak peek of Wednesday Season three, and this time, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is in Paris: motorcycle, Eiffel Tower, and all.

The caption "From Paris, with dread" hints that things are about to get even more adventurous after last season ended with Wednesday heading off to find her werewolf friend Enid.