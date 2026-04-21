Netflix teases 'Wednesday' Season 3 with Ortega set in Paris
Entertainment
Netflix just shared a sneak peek of Wednesday Season three, and this time, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is in Paris: motorcycle, Eiffel Tower, and all.
The caption "From Paris, with dread" hints that things are about to get even more adventurous after last season ended with Wednesday heading off to find her werewolf friend Enid.
'Wednesday' production began February, Green joins
Production started back in February 2026, and there are some cool new cast members: Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, plus Winona Ryder and Lena Headey in mystery roles.
You'll also see familiar faces like Emma Myers, Fred Armisen, and Ortega herself.
Tim Burton returns as director with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar running the show.