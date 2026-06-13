Netflix to premiere 'The East Palace' on July 17 2026

Nam and Roh uncover royal curse

The show centers on Gu Cheon (Nam Joo-Hyuk), a ghost slayer who can actually become a ghost himself, and Saeng-gang (Roh Yoon-Seo), a court lady who talks to the dead.

Sent by the king to solve creepy mysteries at the crown prince's palace, they end up uncovering royal curse and secrets tied to their own pasts.

The cast also includes Cho Seung-woo, Park Su-Yueon, and Jang Young-nam.

With writers So-ra Kwon and Jae Won-Seo, from the creators of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, expect some seriously cool supernatural drama vibes.