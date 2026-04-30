Netflix to release Nadal docuseries 'RAFA' May 29, 2026

Heinzerling directs 'RAFA' with rare footage

Directed by Zachary Heinzerling, RAFA goes deeper than match highlights.

Expect rare behind-the-scenes footage and honest stories, plus insights from legends like Federer, Djokovic, and McEnroe.

The series is even being pitched for Primetime Emmys in top categories, so it's set to be a must-watch for sports fans and anyone curious about what drives a champion.