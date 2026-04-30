Netflix to release Nadal docuseries 'RAFA' May 29, 2026
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing out a four-part docuseries called RAFA on May 29, 2026.
The series follows Rafael Nadal through his dramatic 2024 season, showing his battles with injuries, his journey into fatherhood, and the emotional end of his legendary tennis career.
Heinzerling directs 'RAFA' with rare footage
Directed by Zachary Heinzerling, RAFA goes deeper than match highlights.
Expect rare behind-the-scenes footage and honest stories, plus insights from legends like Federer, Djokovic, and McEnroe.
The series is even being pitched for Primetime Emmys in top categories, so it's set to be a must-watch for sports fans and anyone curious about what drives a champion.