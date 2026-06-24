Netflix to release 'Unhinged' June 30 with phone controls
Entertainment
Netflix is rolling out "Unhinged," a survival-horror game from Night School Studio, on June 30.
The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Ava, Sadie Sink as Claire, and Troy Baker as part of the cast.
What's cool? You play using your smartphone as the controller.
Text and call Claire in 'Unhinged'
You'll guide Ava through a storm-hit apartment while texting and calling Claire, her lifeline to the outside world, right from your phone.
Choose between Story Mode (for chill, story-driven play) or Standard Mode (with timed challenges).
Expect in-game calls and texts popping up on your device for extra realism.
Unhinged is part of Netflix's push to make gaming more interactive and personal.