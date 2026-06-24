Netflix to release 'Unhinged' June 30 with phone controls

Text and call Claire in 'Unhinged'

You'll guide Ava through a storm-hit apartment while texting and calling Claire, her lifeline to the outside world, right from your phone.

Choose between Story Mode (for chill, story-driven play) or Standard Mode (with timed challenges).

Expect in-game calls and texts popping up on your device for extra realism.

Unhinged is part of Netflix's push to make gaming more interactive and personal.