Netflix to stream 'Gatta Kusthi 2' July 31 after ₹55cr
Entertainment
The hit Tamil sports-comedy Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is coming to Netflix on July 31 after a strong box office run with over ₹55 crore earned in just three weeks.
Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film mixes laughs and drama as it follows Veera and Keerthi navigating marriage, parenting, and Keerthi's wrestling dreams.
Streams in 5 languages, Vishal coproducer
You can catch the sequel in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, or Hindi, so there's something for everyone.
The cast also features Kaali Venkat, Karunaas, Munishkanth, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu.
Co-produced by Vishnu himself (a milestone for him), the film even got a shoutout from Rajinikanth, who said, "Films like these are rare these days."