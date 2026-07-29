Netflix to stream 'Gatta Kusthi 2' July 31 after ₹55cr

The hit Tamil sports-comedy Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is coming to Netflix on July 31 after a strong box office run with over ₹55 crore earned in just three weeks.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film mixes laughs and drama as it follows Veera and Keerthi navigating marriage, parenting, and Keerthi's wrestling dreams.