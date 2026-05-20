Netflix unveils candy and toy push for families, Lee says
Entertainment
Netflix just announced it's jumping into the candy and toy game, aiming to build on the popularity of its kids' shows.
Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee shared the news at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, saying this move is all about giving families more ways to connect with their favorite Netflix stories.
'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' treats
Teaming up with Ferrero Group, Netflix will launch a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired line (think chocolates, candy, ice cream, and cereals) rolling out this fall in the US the UK and parts of Europe.