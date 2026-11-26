Netflix announces Sukesh Chandrashekhar documentary: 'Love, Scam Aur Dhokha'
What's the story
Netflix has announced a new true-crime documentary titled Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. The film will delve into the multi-crore fraud case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, the documentary will premiere on December 18, 2026. It is produced by India Today Originals, which also produced Netflix's Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth.
Film focus
Documentary will go beyond the headlines
The documentary will trace Chandrashekhar's journey from his childhood in Bengaluru to being embroiled in several high-profile fraud cases.
It will also delve into his connections with influential individuals, including politicians and Bollywood celebrities.
The project is based on over two years of research and aims to go beyond the headlines surrounding the case.
Psychological exploration
How did Chandrashekhar pull off these cons?
A major part of the film will focus on how Chandrashekhar allegedly pulled off massive cons while locked up in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
The documentary will expose the loopholes that let his schemes continue under everyone's nose.
It will also delve into the psychology behind why his elaborate claims worked and why influential targets continued to believe him.