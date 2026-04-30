'RAFA': What to expect from Netflix's Rafael Nadal documentary

Netflix has unveiled new posters for its upcoming documentary series, RAFA, which chronicles the life and career of tennis legend Rafael Nadal . The first poster features a minimalist image of Nadal lying on the court after what seems to be an intense match, with the tagline "A life beyond limits." A second poster focuses on Nadal's endurance and grit in a close-up side profile.

Posters Zachary Heinzerling has directed the project Sharing the second poster, Netflix quoted Nadal as saying, "To reach the top, you have to go near the limit - @rafaelnadal. The documentary series RAFA premieres May 29." The four-part series, directed by Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling, will delve into Nadal's final year on tour in 2024. It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with tennis stars such as Roger Federer and John McEnroe.

Emmy campaign 'RAFA' will compete at the Primetime Emmys According to reports, RAFA will be competing at the Primetime Emmys instead of the Sports Emmys. Netflix is planning to submit the series in several categories, including Best Documentary, Directing, Editing, Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Score, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is primarily in Spanish, which would make it the first non-English language project to secure an Emmy nomination for Best Documentary series.

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