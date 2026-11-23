Netflix unveils 'Other Worlds's prequel in 'Stranger Things' universe 2028
Stranger Things fans, get ready: Netflix just revealed a new prequel series called Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure.
Set in 1955 Nevada, the show will explore an earlier supernatural mystery in the Stranger Things universe.
The Duffer Brothers are back as executive producers, with Kate Trefry as showrunner, and it's set to premiere in 2028.
Wright to direct, Levy executive producer
Other Worlds promises fresh heroes and villains plus a deeper dive into how it all began.
Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes, and Shawn Levy is an executive producer.
While casting is still secret, this series will expand the timeline and bring new stories from a totally different era, perfect for anyone who's been missing Hawkins since the original wrapped up in 2025.