Netflix introduces 'Southverse' to streamline regional content discovery in India
What's the story
Netflix has launched a new feature called Southverse, which is a dedicated collection page designed to make it easier for users in India to discover films and series from southern India, reported Gadget360. The streaming giant says that this new experience is available directly on its homepage and organizes titles based on languages, genres, stars, and moods.
Feature details
A dedicated collection for southern Indian films and series
The Southverse feature is primarily a content-discovery tool that aims to simplify the process of finding films and series from different regional industries in southern India.
Instead of searching for Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam titles separately, users can now access them all through a dedicated interface on Netflix's homepage.
The collection is organized into various discovery points such as languages, genres, stars, and moods.
Content offerings
Titles featured in Southverse hub
The Southverse hub includes popular regional films like Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody, and Lucky Bhaskar.
It also features Netflix Originals such as Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Made in Korea, and Super Subbu.
Notably, Made in Korea was the first title from southern India to reach number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Films list.
Content success
Exceptional performance of southern Indian content on Netflix
According to Netflix, content from southern India has been performing exceptionally well on the platform.
The streaming service's India Top 10 Films list featured at least one film from the region every week in 2025.
Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films also made it to the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list for 39 out of 52 weeks last year.