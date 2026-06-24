Netflix unveils 'The One Piece' remake and 'Ghostbusters: Night Shift'
Netflix just revealed some seriously cool animated projects at the Annecy Festival.
The big news? WIT Studio's brand-new The One Piece remake, with a teaser and English-dubbed trailer, is set for February 2027, so get ready to join Luffy and the Straw Hat crew on more sea adventures.
Plus, there's Ghostbusters: Night Shift, an animated series set in 1994 New York City where young ghostbusters tackle supernatural chaos.
Netflix reveals packed 2026 film slate
Netflix's 2026 movie slate is stacked: Brad Bird's sci-fi noir Ray Gunn (with Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson) lands December 18; The Ribbon Hero drops August 8; Ricky Gervais brings adult animation Alley Cats on August 7; Cinderella-inspired Steps arrives November 20; and romantic drama In Waves hits December 11.
The festival also teased new seasons of Sakamoto Days for next year and Blue Eye Samurai, showing Netflix is all in on bold, creative animation.