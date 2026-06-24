Netflix unveils 'The One Piece' remake and 'Ghostbusters: Night Shift' Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Netflix just revealed some seriously cool animated projects at the Annecy Festival.

The big news? WIT Studio's brand-new The One Piece remake, with a teaser and English-dubbed trailer, is set for February 2027, so get ready to join Luffy and the Straw Hat crew on more sea adventures.

Plus, there's Ghostbusters: Night Shift, an animated series set in 1994 New York City where young ghostbusters tackle supernatural chaos.