Netflix unveils 'Wednesday' Season 3 1st look, Ortega in Paris
Netflix just dropped a first look image for Wednesday Season three, and this time, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is exploring Paris, Thing in tow and the Eiffel Tower setting the scene.
The story picks up right where last season left off, with filming kicking off in Dublin earlier this year and moving to Paris for a few days in April.
New and returning cast join 'Wednesday'
Season three brings some exciting cast additions: Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance are joining in mystery roles.
Eva Green steps in as Aunt Ophelia (finally!), while Winona Ryder appears as Tabitha.
Director Tim Burton is back too, along with returning stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez as the Addams family.
Burton says he's thrilled about mixing new energy with old favorites, so expect more of that quirky Wednesday magic.