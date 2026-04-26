Netflix unveils 'Wednesday' Season 3 1st look, Ortega in Paris Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Netflix just dropped a first look image for Wednesday Season three, and this time, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is exploring Paris, Thing in tow and the Eiffel Tower setting the scene.

The story picks up right where last season left off, with filming kicking off in Dublin earlier this year and moving to Paris for a few days in April.