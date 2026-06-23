Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 drops June 25

Earth Kingdom plot, 3rd season filmed

The story picks up right after Season one, as Aang, Katara, and Sokka head to the Earth Kingdom looking for help.

Aang starts earthbending lessons with Toph, a fan-favorite newcomer who brings some epic fight scenes.

Expect fresh faces like Long Feng and King Kuei, plus more drama from Princess Azula and Prince Zuko as they chase their own goals.

And good news: Netflix has confirmed a third (and final) season has already been filmed!