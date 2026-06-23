Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 drops June 25
Entertainment
Get ready: Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is back with Season two on June 25, 2026.
All seven episodes will land at once, so you can binge from the start.
Streaming times are set for 12:30pm IST in India, midnight ET in the US (9:00pm PT on June 24), and 8:00am BST in the UK.
Earth Kingdom plot, 3rd season filmed
The story picks up right after Season one, as Aang, Katara, and Sokka head to the Earth Kingdom looking for help.
Aang starts earthbending lessons with Toph, a fan-favorite newcomer who brings some epic fight scenes.
Expect fresh faces like Long Feng and King Kuei, plus more drama from Princess Azula and Prince Zuko as they chase their own goals.
And good news: Netflix has confirmed a third (and final) season has already been filmed!