Netflix's 'Indiana Jones' inspired series stars Varma and Chadha 2027
Entertainment
Netflix is gearing up for a new adventure series inspired by Indiana Jones, starring Vijay Varma as a treasure hunter and Richa Chadha as a police officer.
Directed by Soumendra Padhi (the mind behind Jamtara), the show promises a fresh take on treasure hunts, something pretty rare in Indian streaming.
It's set to drop in 2027.
Bhat Kapila Lokhande join Netflix cast
Rahul Bhat joins the main cast, though his role is still under wraps.
Kusha Kapila and Ankita Lokhande (making her OTT debut) round out the team.
The script comes from Parveez Shaikh, Karan Vyas, and Padhi himself.
Netflix hasn't revealed the title yet, but with this cast and crew, it's already got people talking.