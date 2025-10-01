Netflix's 'Kurukshetra': Trailer for Mahabharata retelling shows war's moral gray areas
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Kurukshetra, its new animated series based on the Mahabharata.
Launching October 10, 2025, the show tells the epic story through the eyes of 18 different warriors, focusing on their tough choices and inner struggles during battle.
Lord Krishna's line—"Iss yuddh mein na koi mitra hai, na koi shatru" (This war has no friends or enemies)—really sets the tone for all the moral gray areas ahead.
Series launches October 10, 2025
Kurukshetra explores family drama, rivalries, and what it means to fight for what's right.
Expect to see Arjuna wrestling with doubt, Draupadi seeking justice, Duryodhan chasing power, and Bhishma sharing wisdom.
The series comes from Tipping Point with creative leads created by Anu Sikka and written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly at the helm; Hitech Animation brings it to life visually while legendary lyricist Gulzar adds his lyrical touch to the soundtrack.