Netflix's 'Kurukshetra': Trailer for Mahabharata retelling shows war's moral gray areas Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Kurukshetra, its new animated series based on the Mahabharata.

Launching October 10, 2025, the show tells the epic story through the eyes of 18 different warriors, focusing on their tough choices and inner struggles during battle.

Lord Krishna's line—"Iss yuddh mein na koi mitra hai, na koi shatru" (This war has no friends or enemies)—really sets the tone for all the moral gray areas ahead.