Netflix's 'Last Samurai Standing' renewed for Season 2
Netflix just greenlit a second season of Last Samurai Standing, the action-packed Japanese series set in the Meiji era.
The story centers on samurai risking it all in a high-stakes contest at Kyoto's Tenryuji Temple, with a wild prize of 100 billion yen up for grabs.
Inspired by award-winning novels and real emotion
Lead actor Junichi Okada plays Shujiro Saga, who joins the deadly competition to save his ailing wife and child—a role based on Imamura Shogo's Ikusagami novel series, which won the 166th Naoki Prize in 2021.
The show is directed by Michihito Fujii, Yamaguchi Kento, and Yamamoto Toru, and features a talented cast including Takayuki Yamada and Riho Yoshioka.
Making history on the global stage
Not only does Okada star, but he also produces and choreographs the action scenes.
Last Samurai Standing made waves as the first all-Japanese series ever nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics's Choice Awards—pretty cool milestone for Japanese TV.