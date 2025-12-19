Netflix's 'Last Samurai Standing' renewed for Season 2

Lead actor Junichi Okada plays Shujiro Saga, who joins the deadly competition to save his ailing wife and child—a role based on Imamura Shogo's Ikusagami novel series, which won the 166th Naoki Prize in 2021. The show is directed by Michihito Fujii, Yamaguchi Kento, and Yamamoto Toru, and features a talented cast including Takayuki Yamada and Riho Yoshioka.

Making history on the global stage

Not only does Okada star, but he also produces and choreographs the action scenes.

Last Samurai Standing made waves as the first all-Japanese series ever nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the Critics's Choice Awards—pretty cool milestone for Japanese TV.