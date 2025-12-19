RGV calls Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' a game-changer for Indian cinema
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just called Aditya Dhar's recent thriller "Dhurandhar" a "QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA."
The movie, released in 2025, stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent navigating Karachi's underworld.
Why all the hype?
Varma couldn't stop praising Dhar's vision, intense scenes, and the film's unique use of silence and sound.
He loved how the action felt raw and real, and said the actors made an impact without needing dramatic backstories—something he described as a turning point for Indian cinema.
What's 'Dhurandhar' about?
"Dhurandhar" follows Singh's character as he tackles terror plots from the Kandahar hijacking to 26/11.
The cast is stacked: Sanjay Dutt plays a trigger-happy cop, Arjun Rampal is a shady intelligence chief, R Madhavan steps in as national security advisor, with Rakesh Bedi also in a key role.