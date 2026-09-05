Netflix's 'Monster' returns September 17 with Beatty as Borden
Netflix's Monster returns September 17, 2026, turning its lens on the infamous Lizzie Borden case, where Borden was accused of killing her father and stepmother in 1892.
Ella Beatty takes on the role of Lizzie, joined by Rebecca Hall, Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps, Billie Lourd, and Jessica Barden.
'Monster' season includes Bathory and Wuornos
This season covers not just Lizzie's dramatic trial and acquittal but also how her story gripped the public, spawning the creepy "Lizzie Borden took an ax..." rhyme.
Creator Ryan Murphy says we'll also see stories of other women labeled as "monsters," like Countess Elizabeth Bathory and Aileen Wuornos.
The trailer hints at tense family dynamics, with Lizzie telling Maggie (the maid), "This is a prison for me, Maggie, and I have to escape it," setting up some serious drama ahead.