Netflix's 'Monster' returns September 17 with Beatty as Borden

This season covers not just Lizzie's dramatic trial and acquittal but also how her story gripped the public, spawning the creepy "Lizzie Borden took an ax..." rhyme.

Creator Ryan Murphy says we'll also see stories of other women labeled as "monsters," like Countess Elizabeth Bathory and Aileen Wuornos.

The trailer hints at tense family dynamics, with Lizzie telling Maggie (the maid), "This is a prison for me, Maggie, and I have to escape it," setting up some serious drama ahead.