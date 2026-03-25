Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' S03 in production: Details here

Plot and performance of the show

Nobody Wants This has been a huge global hit: its first two seasons spent 12 weeks in Netflix's Global English TV Top 10, making the Top 10 in 89 countries and hitting number one in 43. After Season two landed, lots of viewers even went back to rewatch Season one.

The story follows an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi as they navigate their differences and messy life moments together.