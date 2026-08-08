Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar' spotlights IAF in 1999 Kargil War
Entertainment
Netflix will release Operation Safed Sagar, a six-part series spotlighting the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War, a story that still shapes India-Pakistan relations.
Shot at nearly 16,000 feet and on real IAF bases, the show features aerial combat scenes brought to life by more than 1,200 local VFX artists.
Netflix contributed over $24 million to India
Netflix contributed more than $24 million to the Indian economy, using actual MiG-21 and Mirage 2000 jets and active bases for filming.
The production supported more than 850 Indian businesses and involved veterans and military experts to keep things accurate;
the Ministry of Defence reviewed the series through its standard screening process before release, and Air Force veterans advised on uniforms and cockpit procedures.