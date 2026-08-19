Netflix's 'The Last Salute' chronicles MiG-21 IAF legacy, tops charts

The Last Salute gives a heartfelt send-off to the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet, marking its final appearance before retirement from the IAF.

Directed by Kushal Srivastava and releasing August 26, it features stories from the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and the pilots who have flown the MiG-21 over the years.

As Tanya Bami, Series Head, India, Netflix, puts it, "The Last Salute, coming to Netflix on August 26, is a tribute to its 62 years with the Indian Air Force, and to the generations of pilots for whom it became much more than an aircraft."