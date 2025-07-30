Netflix's 'Wayward' promises dark secrets, suspense—Watch trailer

Meet the cast of 'Wayward'

Mae Martin stars as Detective Alex Dempsey, who moves to Tall Pines with his pregnant wife (Sarah Gadon).

As he gets involved with runaway teens, he suspects something shady is going on at the academy run by Evelyn (Toni Collette).

The cast also features Patrick J. Adams and Brandon Jay McLaren. Fun fact: Mae Martin also co-created the show.