Next Article
Netflix's 'Wayward' promises dark secrets, suspense—Watch trailer
Netflix just teased "Wayward," a new thriller series dropping September 25.
Set in the eerie town of Tall Pines, the story kicks off when two teens escape a strict academy and team up with a detective to dig into the town's secrets.
Expect plenty of suspense and small-town drama.
Meet the cast of 'Wayward'
Mae Martin stars as Detective Alex Dempsey, who moves to Tall Pines with his pregnant wife (Sarah Gadon).
As he gets involved with runaway teens, he suspects something shady is going on at the academy run by Evelyn (Toni Collette).
The cast also features Patrick J. Adams and Brandon Jay McLaren. Fun fact: Mae Martin also co-created the show.