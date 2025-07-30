LOADING...

Netflix's 'Wayward' promises dark secrets, suspense—Watch trailer

Entertainment

Netflix just teased "Wayward," a new thriller series dropping September 25.
Set in the eerie town of Tall Pines, the story kicks off when two teens escape a strict academy and team up with a detective to dig into the town's secrets.
Expect plenty of suspense and small-town drama.

Meet the cast of 'Wayward'

Mae Martin stars as Detective Alex Dempsey, who moves to Tall Pines with his pregnant wife (Sarah Gadon).
As he gets involved with runaway teens, he suspects something shady is going on at the academy run by Evelyn (Toni Collette).
The cast also features Patrick J. Adams and Brandon Jay McLaren. Fun fact: Mae Martin also co-created the show.

When and how to watch 'Wayward'

Filmed in Toronto in 2024, "Wayward" has eight episodes—all landing on Netflix at once on September 25.
Early teasers have already stirred up some buzz, so if you're into dark mysteries with a twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.
