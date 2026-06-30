Netflix's 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket' recreates Wilder voice via AI
Entertainment
Netflix is celebrating 55 years of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory with a brand-new show, Wonka's The Golden Ticket.
Using AI, it's recreating Gene Wilder's iconic voice to guide 12 lucky contestants and their partners through wild chocolate factory challenges, all inspired by Roald Dahl's classic.
Wilder estate blesses AI tribute
The winner scores a "life-changing prize," and fans will spot Rusty Goffe (an original Oompa Loompa) joining the fun.
Gene Wilder's estate, led by his wife Karen, gave its blessing for the AI tribute. She shared that his performance brought joy, laughter, and inspiration for decades.