Payal Rohatgi faces backlash for comments on Alia's privacy concerns

Actor Payal Rohatgi has publicly criticized Alia Bhatt 's concerns over the filming of her under-construction home . After videos of Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 's Bandra residence surfaced online, the actor condemned the intrusion as a "clear invasion of privacy ." However, Rohatgi disagreed with her stance, saying it was not an invasion of privacy. Her comments have since sparked a major backlash online.

Backlash What did Rohatgi say? Rohatgi took to her Instagram Stories recently to share Bhatt's statement and wrote, "That does not come under invasion of privacy." "Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under the invasion of privacy." "Get yourself security and cameras as you can afford them, but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense." Her comments have drawn widespread criticism online.

Online backlash Netizens have called her 'attention seeker' Reddit users have been bashing Rohatgi, with one user writing, "Imagine being so out of touch and hating someone on the Internet so much! Yikes!" Another user commented: "I think she just wants people to talk about her or remember she exists cause no one really does." Another comment joked: "Nurse she's out again."

Actor's statement Here's what Bhatt had said In her statement, Bhatt had written, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited." "Sometimes the view from your window is another person's home." "But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online." "A video of our home, still under construction, has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent." "This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue."