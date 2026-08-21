Neutrogena apologizes publicly for ending 2015 partnership with Panettiere

After the news broke, fans called out Neutrogena on social media for dropping Panettiere during her toughest moments (some even suggested boycotting the brand).

In response, Neutrogena praised Panettiere's honesty about mental health and announced plans to support better access to postpartum care.

In her memoir, Panettiere described Neutrogena canceling her long-standing contract as yet another blow in a year that had given almost nothing else, a moment that clearly still resonates with many.