Neutrogena apologizes publicly for ending 2015 partnership with Panettiere
Neutrogena has publicly apologized for ending its partnership with actor Hayden Panettiere back in 2015, when she was open about her postpartum depression.
The apology came just days after Panettiere's passing at age 36, with Neutrogena saying it regrets making her feel "unsupported during a very difficult time."
Neutrogena faces backlash, offers postpartum pledge
After the news broke, fans called out Neutrogena on social media for dropping Panettiere during her toughest moments (some even suggested boycotting the brand).
In response, Neutrogena praised Panettiere's honesty about mental health and announced plans to support better access to postpartum care.
In her memoir, Panettiere described Neutrogena canceling her long-standing contract as yet another blow in a year that had given almost nothing else, a moment that clearly still resonates with many.