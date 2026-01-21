'Never liked my name': AR Rahman on why he chose Islam
Entertainment
Music icon AR Rahman previously shared that he never felt connected to his birth name, Dileep Kumar.
In his words, "No disrespect to the great actor Dilip Kumar! However, somehow my name didn't match the image I had of myself."
The story behind his conversion
Rahman converted to Islam at 23, after losing his father. A Sufi peer who supported his family during tough times inspired him on a spiritual journey.
Exploring different faiths, Rahman found comfort in Islam and its values.
How AR Rahman got his new name
The idea for a new name came from a Hindu astrologer suggesting "Abdul Rahman" just as Rahman was considering a change. He instantly liked it.
Later, music legend Naushad suggested "Alla Rakha Rahman," which became the iconic "AR Rahman" we know today.