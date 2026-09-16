Nevin, Krishnapriya perform AI song on 'Dance Dhamaka,' claimed 1st
On Dance Dhamaka, Nevin and Krishnapriya performed to an original AI-generated song, in what was presented as the first such dance performance on an Indian reality show.
The track was a team effort: Nevin and his fan Shreya came up with the idea, while Jithin helped craft the Tamil lyrics and music.
Fun fact: Shreya had also written an English song for Nevin during his Bigg Boss days, showing just how dedicated fans can be.
Performance mixed AI and emotion
Their dance wasn't just about new tech: it spotlighted loneliness and the need for companionship.
Nevin encouraged viewers to reach out to anyone feeling alone.
Judges loved the creative use of AI; Prayaga said, "The song is really nice. I have already written it down," while Vineeth said, "When you bring such concepts to the stage, it gives confidence to people who are going through similar situations."
This mix of technology and real emotions shows how reality TV can spark important conversations in fresh ways.