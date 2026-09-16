Nevin, Krishnapriya perform AI song on 'Dance Dhamaka,' claimed 1st

On Dance Dhamaka, Nevin and Krishnapriya performed to an original AI-generated song, in what was presented as the first such dance performance on an Indian reality show.

The track was a team effort: Nevin and his fan Shreya came up with the idea, while Jithin helped craft the Tamil lyrics and music.

Fun fact: Shreya had also written an English song for Nevin during his Bigg Boss days, showing just how dedicated fans can be.