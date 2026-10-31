'Harry Potter' series casts Sorting Hat's voice, Nearly Headless Nick
What's the story
The upcoming Harry Potter series has announced the casting of several iconic characters. Variety reported that David Threlfall will voice the Sorting Hat, while Leo Bill will play Gryffindor's ghost, Nearly Headless Nick. Andrew Brooke has been cast as Slytherin's ghost, The Bloody Baron; Daniel Fearn as Hufflepuff's ghost, The Fat Friar; and Laura Smyth as The Fat Lady, who guards Gryffindor House's entrance.
Cast details
'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' cast
The first season of the Harry Potter series, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 25.
The show has an ensemble cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.
Season 2
Season 2 will be based on 'The Chamber of Secrets'
The second season, adapted from JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, has already begun production.
New cast members for this season include Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart, Lenny Rush as Dobby, Bonnie Hill as Ginny Weasley, Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, and Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley.
The show is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serving as an executive producer and director for multiple episodes.