'Harry Potter' series casts Sorting Hat's voice, Nearly Headless Nick

The first season of the Harry Potter series, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 25.

The show has an ensemble cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.