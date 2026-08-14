'Heated Rivalry': S02 adds Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding

In the second season of Heated Rivalry, Hampshire will portray Vanessa, while Ryding will play Luca Haas.

Naylor is set to play Wyatt Hayes, with Jalees as Farah Jalali. Priyanka will play Tarek.

The series is based on the Game Changers books by Rachel Reid and was renewed for a second season in December 2025 after becoming a major cultural phenomenon upon its release in November.