'Heated Rivalry': S02 adds Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding
What's the story
The second season of the hit series Heated Rivalry has announced five new cast members. Joining the show are Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Edvin Ryding (The Young Royals), Sabrina Jalees (I Used to Be Funny), Robert Naylor (Mile End Kicks), and Priyanka (Drag Brunch Saved My Life). They will join returning stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, along with newcomers Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie.
Character details
Cast details and source material of the series
In the second season of Heated Rivalry, Hampshire will portray Vanessa, while Ryding will play Luca Haas.
Naylor is set to play Wyatt Hayes, with Jalees as Farah Jalali. Priyanka will play Tarek.
The series is based on the Game Changers books by Rachel Reid and was renewed for a second season in December 2025 after becoming a major cultural phenomenon upon its release in November.
Production insights
Production details and crew
Heated Rivalry is commissioned by Bell Media's Crave with the support of the Canada Media Fund (CMF).
Jacob Tierney is the writer, director, and executive producer of the series.
The executive production team also includes Brendan Brady and Jayme Alter Wilson.
Lori Fischburg and Liane Cunje are producers, with Reid serving as consulting producer. Mike Goldbach is co-writing Season 2.