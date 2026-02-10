Oscars: Academy will no longer screen nominated films for members 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced it will no longer host post-nomination screenings for Oscar-nominated films. This change will be implemented for the 2026 Oscars, following a significant drop in member participation at these events. Over the past two years, an average of just five members attended these screenings, prompting the decision to discontinue them altogether, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Attendance drop Decline in attendance and streaming impact The decline in attendance at post-nomination screenings has been particularly noticeable since the launch of the members-only Academy Screening Room seven years ago. This streaming service allows members to watch films from home, further contributing to the decreased turnout for in-person screenings. The Academy announced this decision in its Bulletin last month, stating, "Moving forward, as turnout for our post-nomination screenings has been incredibly small over the last few years...we will not rescreen these films."

Member criticism Concerns over visual impact of films Some Academy members have criticized the decision, arguing that it undermines films intended for big-screen viewing. The news came to the fore only after these protests gained momentum. They cite movies like Frankenstein and Avatar: Fire and Ash, which are visually stunning but lose their impact on television screens. Members argue that the Academy is dedicated to motion pictures, yet has shifted to small-screen viewing for voting purposes.

Voting changes New viewing rules for members For the 2026 Oscars, members must watch all nominated films in a category to vote in the final round. The Academy tracks views via the Screening Room app. For films seen elsewhere, like festivals or private events, members submit a form with details (which movie or which actor they wish to nominate). This rule expands from past use in categories like international feature and animated feature. Final ballots now list all designated nominees, not just film titles.

