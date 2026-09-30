Sohum Shah-starrer 'Tumbbad 2' set to introduce new characters
What's the story
Sohum Shah, who starred in and produced the cult horror film Tumbbad (2018), recently teased the sequel with a cryptic post on social media. The actor shared fan art of Tumbbad, inviting his followers to guess its meaning. Now, Variety India has reported that the upcoming film will introduce two new characters. These characters are expected to play pivotal roles in advancing the narrative of Tumbbad 2.
Production update
'Tumbbad 2' in production; set for December 2027 release
The outlet has also reported that Tumbbad 2 is currently being filmed in Mumbai.
The movie is directed by Adesh Prasad and will be released in theaters in December 2027.
The first film revolved around the demonic Hastar, an ancient god associated with wealth and prosperity, known for his insatiable greed.
Plot details
Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui added to the cast
A source revealed to the outlet that the makers are keeping the new characters' identities and details tightly under wraps, planning to reveal more as the release approaches.
On the other hand, it was earlier confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have officially joined the sequel.
Meanwhile, the first movie was co-directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, and Prasad.