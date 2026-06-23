New documentary 'Shourya Deep' to screen nationwide honoring Tathawade Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

A new documentary, Shourya Deep - Martyr Major Pradeep Tathawade, Kirti Chakra, is set for nationwide screenings. The film honors Major Tathawade, a Pune native who received the Kirti Chakra after sacrificing his life in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2000.

Directed by Shekhar Naik, it features stories and memories from nearly 60 interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues.

Shot at locations like Kupwara and Pune with help from the Indian Army, the film aims to inspire young viewers through special free screenings.