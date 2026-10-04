Disha Salian case: Lawyer submits new evidence to CBI
What's the story
Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Satish Salian in the Disha Salian death case, has submitted new evidence to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI). The new piece of evidence is a report submitted to the Home Ministry regarding former police officer Sachin Vaze's reinstatement. Ojha claims this report raises fresh questions in the case and supports their earlier allegations.
Evidence substantiation
More evidence is coming to light: Ojha
Ojha told ANI, "All [our] points are being substantiated as more evidence comes to light. From our allegations of a false cover-up and the state of Disha's body to the High Court order, the SIT report, and the records with the CBI, everything we claimed is being proven true."
"We have now obtained a new piece of evidence...it clearly states that on June 5, 2020, Sachin Vaze was urgently reinstated into service and assigned to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU)."
New evidence
Vaze was urgently reinstated to execute a conspiracy, claims Ojha
Ojha has accused Vaze of being reinstated in violation of rules.
He said, "The rules required an officer of the rank of Police Inspector (PI) for the CIU, but Sachin Vaze did not meet this criterion; he was of a lower rank, yet he was appointed there in violation of the regulations."
"This evidence suggests that Vaze was urgently reinstated to execute a conspiracy that included the murder of Disha and its subsequent cover-up."
New demands
Ojha intends to file a fresh petition in High Court
Ojha submitted all these details to the CBI and outlined three other important demands in a letter on Saturday.
He said, "We intend to file a fresh petition in the High Court seeking immediate custodial interrogation of the accused and requesting that the investigation proceed under High Court supervision."
Disha's death
Know more about the case
Disha, a celebrity manager who briefly worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad on June 8, 2020.
The Malwani Police had registered an accidental death report and concluded that it was a suicide, stating there was no evidence of foul play.
However, Disha's father approached the High Court last year, claiming his daughter was sexually assaulted and murdered.