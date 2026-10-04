Disha Salian case: Lawyer submits new evidence to CBI

Ojha told ANI, "All [our] points are being substantiated as more evidence comes to light. From our allegations of a false cover-up and the state of Disha's body to the High Court order, the SIT report, and the records with the CBI, everything we claimed is being proven true."

"We have now obtained a new piece of evidence...it clearly states that on June 5, 2020, Sachin Vaze was urgently reinstated into service and assigned to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU)."