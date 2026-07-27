'Bigg Boss 20': Sunil Pal, Geeta Basra to participate?

Pal, known for his candid nature, is expected to bring a lot of entertainment and unfiltered opinions to the Bigg Boss house.

He was recently in the news for his alleged feud with stand-up comedian Samay Raina over the latter's controversial show, India's Got Latent.

On the other hand, Basra has been a part of films like The Train and Mr Joe B. Carvalho.

She has largely stayed away from the limelight after marrying former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.