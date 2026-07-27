'Bigg Boss 20': Sunil Pal, Geeta Basra to participate?
What's the story
The upcoming season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is generating buzz with reports suggesting that comedian Sunil Pal and actor Geeta Basra may join the lineup. Although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, sources close to Moneycontrol have confirmed these names for Bigg Boss 20. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan.
Contestant profiles
Pal's recent controversies and Basra's career
Pal, known for his candid nature, is expected to bring a lot of entertainment and unfiltered opinions to the Bigg Boss house.
He was recently in the news for his alleged feud with stand-up comedian Samay Raina over the latter's controversial show, India's Got Latent.
On the other hand, Basra has been a part of films like The Train and Mr Joe B. Carvalho.
She has largely stayed away from the limelight after marrying former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.
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Teaser for 'Bigg Boss 20' released recently
The official handle of JioHotstar recently shared a motion logo for the upcoming season, featuring a new eye design with colorful elements.
The teaser ended with the message, "Bigg Boss coming soon," hinting at an exciting new season.
The premiere date has yet to be announced.
Khan is expected to start shooting for the upcoming installment on September 21, as per Variety India.
Franchise expansion
'Bigg Boss' in 6 languages this year!
In a major development, the Bigg Boss franchise is set to expand with six new language editions launching together in September 2026.
The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla versions will premiere simultaneously on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar.
This marks the franchise's biggest festive rollout yet.