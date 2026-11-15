'Harry Potter' series: New promo offers magical look at Hogwarts 

The clip, titled The Start-of-Term Banquet, opens with a chorus of new Hogwarts students chanting the name of Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), their headmaster.

Harry questions whether Dumbledore is "a bit mad," to which Ron responds, "Yep, totally off his rocker."

The scene also features an elaborate feast appearing on the long table at Dumbledore's command, much to the amazement of Harry and his classmates.