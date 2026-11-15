'Harry Potter' series: New promo offers magical look at Hogwarts
What's the story
HBO recently released a new clip from its upcoming series adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The video gives a glimpse into the first gathering of new Hogwarts students, including Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton), and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), in the Great Hall. The series will premiere on JioHotstar in India on December 26.
Student reactions
Students welcome Dumbledore with a song
The clip, titled The Start-of-Term Banquet, opens with a chorus of new Hogwarts students chanting the name of Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), their headmaster.
Harry questions whether Dumbledore is "a bit mad," to which Ron responds, "Yep, totally off his rocker."
The scene also features an elaborate feast appearing on the long table at Dumbledore's command, much to the amazement of Harry and his classmates.
Character discussion
Dumbledore, McGonagall discuss Harry's house sorting
The clip also features a conversation between Dumbledore and Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer).
Dumbledore teases McGonagall about Harry being sorted into Gryffindor, her house, instead of Slytherin, led by Professor Severus Snape (Pappa Essiedu).
In response, McGonagall says, "Well, he's the spit of James. I can't believe it. It's uncanny."
Character dialogue
Dialogue that mirrors the books
In response to McGonagall's comment, Dumbledore says, "Yeah, looks can be deceiving, Minerva. His nature is entirely his own."
This dialogue mirrors the books, where Harry is described as a carbon copy of his father except for his eyes, which were like those of his late mother, Lily Potter.
The upcoming show will be a retelling of JK Rowling's seven-book saga, with each season dedicated to one book.