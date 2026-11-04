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Home / News / Entertainment News / Bhumi Pednekkar to headline T-Series's horror film 'Jaani Dushman'
Bhumi Pednekkar to headline T-Series's horror film 'Jaani Dushman'
New horror franchise announcement by T-Series and Almighty

Bhumi Pednekkar to headline T-Series's horror film 'Jaani Dushman'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 04, 2026
02:18 pm
What's the story

T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have announced their upcoming horror film, Jaani Dushman- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai. The movie will star Bhumi Satish Pednekkar. The announcement comes as a reunion of the two production houses after their previous collaboration on Made in India - A Titan Story.

Film details

More about the crew

The film will be set in the UK and will explore a mother-daughter relationship with elements of horror.

The creative team behind the paranormal thriller series Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery is also involved in this project.

Robbie Grewal has been roped in as Creative Producer, while Arshad Syed will direct the film.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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Producer statements

Excitement runs high for Bhushan Kumar and Sandhu

Bhushan Kumar, producer of the film, expressed his excitement about the project.

He said in a statement, "The film brings together an interesting mix of talent, with Peter Pedrero's expertise in action (Harry Potter and Fast & Furious) and stunts adding an important dimension to the project."

Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, added, "It is always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and T-Series."

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