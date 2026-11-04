Bhumi Pednekkar to headline T-Series's horror film 'Jaani Dushman'
What's the story
T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have announced their upcoming horror film, Jaani Dushman- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai. The movie will star Bhumi Satish Pednekkar. The announcement comes as a reunion of the two production houses after their previous collaboration on Made in India - A Titan Story.
Film details
More about the crew
The film will be set in the UK and will explore a mother-daughter relationship with elements of horror.
The creative team behind the paranormal thriller series Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery is also involved in this project.
Robbie Grewal has been roped in as Creative Producer, while Arshad Syed will direct the film.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Darr toh bahut dekha hoga, ab khauf mehsoos karne ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye!— T-Series (@TSeries) November
Presenting Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai!
Starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, helmed by Arshad Syed and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal.
Going on… pic.twitter.com/VYvrX9PRxr
4, 2026
Producer statements
Excitement runs high for Bhushan Kumar and Sandhu
Bhushan Kumar, producer of the film, expressed his excitement about the project.
He said in a statement, "The film brings together an interesting mix of talent, with Peter Pedrero's expertise in action (Harry Potter and Fast & Furious) and stunts adding an important dimension to the project."
Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, added, "It is always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and T-Series."