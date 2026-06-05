'Ice Age: Boiling Point' teaser out; release set for 2027
What's the story
The beloved Ice Age franchise is set to continue with a new installment, Ice Age: Boiling Point. The first teaser trailer for the film has been released by Disney and 20th Century Studios, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed adventure that awaits. The movie will hit theaters on February 5, 2027. Here's what to expect.
Teaser details
Favorite characters go tumbling due to volcanic eruption
The teaser for Ice Age: Boiling Point opens with a volcanic eruption that sends Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck, Crash, Eddie, and Scrat tumbling into the Lost World. This new land is unexplored and perilous, as seen in the first look of the film. The teaser promises an abundance of prehistoric creatures and comedic chaos that has been a hallmark of this animated series since its inception over two decades ago.
Voice cast
Meet the cast and crew of 'Ice Age: Boiling Point'
The voice cast of Ice Age: Boiling Point features familiar names who have been part of the franchise since its inception. Ray Romano returns as Manny, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego, Queen Latifah as Ellie, and Simon Pegg as Buck. The film is directed by John Donkin, known for his work on The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Lori Forte returns as producer after being associated with the franchise since its beginning in 2002.
Franchise success
Box office success story of the franchise
The Ice Age franchise has been a major success since its debut in 2002. The original film and its sequels, specials, and shorts have collectively grossed billions at the worldwide box office. The series has built a multi-generational fanbase that continues to grow with each new installment. Despite the changes in animation technology over the years, fans remain loyal to the characters and stories that have defined this unique Hollywood phenomenon.