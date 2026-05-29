New India Foundation makes nonfiction fellowship annual for 11th edition
Big news for aspiring writers: The New India Foundation (NIF) is now offering its nonfiction writing fellowship every year instead of every two years.
This fellowship has helped launch about 40 books in genres like political biographies and cultural histories over the past two decades.
If you're interested, applications for the 11th edition are open for around three months.
Fellows receive monthly stipend and mentorship
Moving to an annual format means writers who just missed out can try again next year, making things way more accessible.
Fellows get a monthly stipend, mentorship, editorial help, and join a community of creative thinkers.
As NIF board member Niraja Gopal Jayal puts it, "We have always believed that serious nonfiction is essential to how India understands itself and we want to make that support even more consistent, accessible, and responsive to the writers who are doing this work."
The foundation also supports translation projects and awards to encourage diverse voices across contemporary India.