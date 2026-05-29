New India Foundation makes nonfiction fellowship annual for 11th edition

Fellows receive monthly stipend and mentorship

Moving to an annual format means writers who just missed out can try again next year, making things way more accessible.

Fellows get a monthly stipend, mentorship, editorial help, and join a community of creative thinkers.

As NIF board member Niraja Gopal Jayal puts it, "We have always believed that serious nonfiction is essential to how India understands itself and we want to make that support even more consistent, accessible, and responsive to the writers who are doing this work."

The foundation also supports translation projects and awards to encourage diverse voices across contemporary India.