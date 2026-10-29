New 'Judi Jodi' from 'Ramayana' features Kapoor and Pallavi
Entertainment
The new song "Judi Jodi" from the upcoming film Ramayana just landed, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Sita.
With AR Rahman's music and Dr Kumar Vishwas's lyrics, the track sets a dreamy vibe around their divine wedding, celebrating love and faith.
'Ramayana' Part One November 5
To reach fans across India, "Judi Jodi" is out in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The song was shared online with "Celebrate this Karwa Chauth with a love that is eternal and a bond that is divine." capturing its timeless theme.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is coming in two parts: the first hits theaters November 5 with Yash as Ravana and a massive ₹4,000 crore budget; part two is expected around Diwali 2027.