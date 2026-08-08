New 'Magudam' trailer released shows actor Vishal's multi stage revenge

The trailer for Magudam has been released, and it's packed with action, family drama, and a strong revenge vibe.

The trailer shows him in a relatively simple look and hints at an older version of the character, while earlier promotional material had introduced corporate employee, gangster, and ageing-assassin avatars, hinting at a story that covers different stages of his character's life.

There are also some impressive coastal action scenes that make the film look pretty grand.