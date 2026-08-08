New 'Magudam' trailer released shows actor Vishal's multi stage revenge
The trailer for Magudam has been released, and it's packed with action, family drama, and a strong revenge vibe.
The trailer shows him in a relatively simple look and hints at an older version of the character, while earlier promotional material had introduced corporate employee, gangster, and ageing-assassin avatars, hinting at a story that covers different stages of his character's life.
There are also some impressive coastal action scenes that make the film look pretty grand.
Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' August 14
Alongside Vishal, the movie features Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, and V Jayaprakash.
The visuals come from cinematographers Richard M Nathan and Abinandhan Ramanujam, while G.V. Prakash Kumar amps up the tension with his background score.
Magudam is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2026, just in time for Independence Day weekend, with Vishal making his directorial debut while also playing the lead role.