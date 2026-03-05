New Malayalam series on fake passports coming to ZEE5 Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

ZEE5 just announced a new Malayalam original series starring Rony David Raj and Deepak Parambol, with Sudheesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Uma Nair also in the cast.

The show will dig into Kerala's fake passport cases—a theme teased in their announcement video.

The announcement video displays the date March 13, 2026, prompting speculation that the official title or teaser may be revealed then.