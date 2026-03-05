New Malayalam series on fake passports coming to ZEE5
ZEE5 just announced a new Malayalam original series starring Rony David Raj and Deepak Parambol, with Sudheesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Uma Nair also in the cast.
The show will dig into Kerala's fake passport cases—a theme teased in their announcement video.
The announcement video displays the date March 13, 2026, prompting speculation that the official title or teaser may be revealed then.
More regional crime stories coming your way
If you're into crime dramas or real-life inspired stories, this one could be worth adding to your watchlist.
ZEE5 is doubling down on investigative content this year (think: last year's Kammattam), so expect more gripping regional crime stories coming your way soon.